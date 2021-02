RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Two dogs are dead after a house fire just outside of the city Thursday night. It happened just wets of Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch near County Road 2900 N and County Road 1300 E.

The Rantoul Fire Chief said they were called to a kitchen fire. They were able to contain it there, and the house only had minor damage in that area.

No one was hurt, and no word how it started. The fire is under investigation.