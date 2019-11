VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire crews are currently responding to a corn dryer fire. It’s happening at C & R AG Supply in Vermilion County at 11914 North and 250 East between Homer and Fairmount. Fire crews from both villages are responding.

Farm owners said they saw the fire around 3:00 Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews aren’t sure how it started, but said the fire is still contained inside the dryer.

No one is hurt.

This story is developing,