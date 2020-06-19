Crews called to car crash

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders were called out to a multiple-car crash Friday afternoon.
They said it happened around 3 p.m. on 2125 East and 1200 North in St. Joseph. Officers said a truck and a car were going in the same direction when the truck tried to pass the other vehicle. The truck ended up side-swiping the vehicle and overturning twice before landing in a field.
Officers said the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. They are being treated for serious injuries. There is no word on their current status.