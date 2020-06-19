Crews called to car crash

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders were called out to a multiple-car crash Friday afternoon.

They said it happened around 3 p.m. on 2125 East and 1200 North in St. Joseph. Officers said a truck and a car were going in the same direction when the truck tried to pass the other vehicle. The truck ended up side-swiping the vehicle and overturning twice before landing in a field.

Officers on the scene of a multiple-car crash on June 19,2020 on 2125 East and 1200 North in St. Joseph.

Officers said the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. They are being treated for serious injuries. There is no word on their current status.