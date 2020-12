CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Investigators were called to the scene of a house fire on Friday afternoon.

It happened near Halifax and Maynard Drives around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters said the fire was in the house’s master bedroom. It was contained to that one room.

The homeowner said when he left to go to work, he came back in the house because he forgot his mask. When he opened the door, he saw smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.