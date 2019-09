SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A big park project is in the works.

Construction started last week on a bike park in Shelbyville’s Forest Park. It will cover about an acre and a half of land.

Phase one of the paved track should be done next week. Ramps will be put in next spring.

The project is expected to cost about $130,000. The city and the Shelbyville Area Community Foundation are paying for it.