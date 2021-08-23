Crews break ground on new I-57/I-74 interchange

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Get ready to see a lot more construction coming in and out of Champaign. Crews broke ground on a new interchange coming to I-57 and I-74.

The interchange handles a ton of traffic–40,000 vehicles every day–and 10,000 are semi trucks.

The state plans to spend $216 million to rebuild the on and off ramps. Connecting eastbound I-74 to northbound I-57 and westbound I-74 to southbound I-57.

The longer slopes are safer than the tight curves on the clover-leaf circle interchanges.

The work should be done in 2025.

