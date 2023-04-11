URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District released a statement that crews are beginning a multi-use pedestrian bridge project in Crystal Lake Park this week.

Officials shared on the park district’s website that the project will build a new, 10-foot wide, multi-use pedestrian bridge over Saline Creek. They said it should not have a significant impact on park visits.

However, the park district said the project could cause a lane closure along Broadway Avenue or close the Broadway Avenue entrance to the park. They said park visitors can always enter the park off Park Street.

The park district will use a total of $852,625 received in grant funds to expand the Broadway Avenue sidewalk between Park Street and Stebbins Street to build a curvilinear multi-use path similar to the new Park Street path built in 2019.

The park district said the project is scheduled to be complete by Fall 2023.

Other projects already completed as part of the Crystal Lake Park Rehabilitation Project include the Sediment Basin removal in 2017, Lake Edge Playground and Pavilion improvements in 2020, and the resurfacing of the park’s roads and parking lots in 2022.

More information about the projects can be found here.