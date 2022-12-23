HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are on the scene of two house fires tonight.

Crews are working in frigid temperatures and fighting strong winds as they work to put out the flames.

One of the fires is at a home on South 5th Street, close to Route 9. The house was fully engulfed when our crews arrived on scene.

The second fire is at a home in the 600 block of East Young Avenue.

A Hoopeston police officer told WCIA the owners of both homes made it out. They said both houses are expected to be total losses.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated.