DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was hurt after a house caught fire Friday night.

It happened in the 700 block of Harmon Street.

Crews were called out around 9 p.m. They were able to put it out in about an hour.

Investigators said the fire started near the rear of the house, but they’re not sure what caused it. The home is severely damaged.

The fire is under investigation.