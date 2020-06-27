Crews battle fire on mobile home, RV, and additional home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire crews were called to a structure fire on North 30th Street.

Officials said when crews arrived, they found heavy fire in a mobile home that had spread to another home and an RV between the two buildings. Firefighters said it took around 30 minutes to contain the fire. No one was hurt.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Firefighters said four people were displaced because of the fire. Three were from one house and one was from another. The Red Cross is helping them find shelter.