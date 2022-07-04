Photo courtesy of Wendy Edwards

HOOPESTON, Il. (WCIA) — A fire broke out in Hoopeston Sunday night and continued into the early morning hours on Monday.

It happened at an old factory building on Front Street and E. Thompson Avenue.

Crews left the scene after the flames were out around 2:30AM on Monday.

They got the call at 10:30PM on Sunday.

Several fire departments from Vermilion and Iroquois counties were called to help put out the fire.

People living nearby say the building used to be an old tomato factory.

The Hoopeston fire chief says they are investigating the exact cause, but believes fireworks are likely to blame.

WCIA is working to learn if anyone was hurt.