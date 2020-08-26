Crews battle fire at apartment building

News
Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building early Wednesday morning.

Three engine companies with the Danville Fire Department (DFD) responded to the fire at 3:43 a.m. Wednesday morning. It was at a building in the 900 block of Lewis Lane, near Fairchild Street.

DFD Lt. Chris McMahaon said it was a cooking fire that started on a stove.

The nearby area was filled with a smoke that was still lingering in the area by 5 a.m.

McMahon said they were able to get the fire under control and contained to just one apartment unit. There was no structure damage — only the rooms and contents were affected.

No one was hurt, but several residents had to stay outside the building early this morning for safety.

ORIGINAL STORY DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are battling a fire in the 900 block of Lewis Lane at an apartment complex.

Firefighters asked for people to avoid the area on their social media at around 4:00 this morning.

We are working to learn if anyone is hurt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020