Crews battle fire at apartment building

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building early Wednesday morning.

Three engine companies with the Danville Fire Department (DFD) responded to the fire at 3:43 a.m. Wednesday morning. It was at a building in the 900 block of Lewis Lane, near Fairchild Street.

DFD Lt. Chris McMahaon said it was a cooking fire that started on a stove.

The nearby area was filled with a smoke that was still lingering in the area by 5 a.m.

McMahon said they were able to get the fire under control and contained to just one apartment unit. There was no structure damage — only the rooms and contents were affected.

No one was hurt, but several residents had to stay outside the building early this morning for safety.

