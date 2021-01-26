Crews battle explosions during storage shed fire

GAYS, Ill. (WCIA) — Around half a dozen firefighting agencies were called out to a fire Monday night after several explosions were reported at the South Central FS plant.

A press release from the Windsor Fire Protection District says the first crews at the scene found a large machine-shed — which stores bulk oils — that was fully involved in fire.

Additional crews were called, the release says, because “it was obvious this was more than just a few guys could handle.”

As firefighters began their attack, there were additional explosions and the crews say they were concerned about a nearby propane tank.

The release says a second truck was then set up to mitigate heat exposure to the tank and kept it from exploding.

Additionally, firefighters say flames reached as high as 100-feet-tall. Crews were able to set up a perimeter and bring the fire under control, the release says.

The storage shed was a complete loss, crews say, along with several pieces of equipment and supplies.

Initial crews cleared the scene around midnight.

“We wish we would have been able to have done more to save the structure for FS, we regret that it was so far gone by the time we were notified,” the release says. “We would like to send our most sincere thank you to everyone, person/agency, that assisted us last night.”

Assisting agencies included:

Strasburg Fire

Windsor Police

Windsor Ambulance

Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance

Lincoln Fire

Wabash Fire

Neoga Fire

Sullivan Fire

Ladies Aux of Lincoln Fire

Mattoon Fire

Coles County Airport Authorities

Shelby County Sheriffs office

Moultrie County Sheriffs office

Office of the State Fire Marshall

“Thank you all very much for everything you did to help us last night.”