Crews battle blaze for 5 hours at manufacturing plant

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters worked for at least 5 hours early Thursday morning at the scene of a large fire in rural Moultrie County.

The call went out before 1 a.m. at Circle T Manufacturing. That’s about 8 miles south and west of Arthur.

Arthur Fire Chief Chris Helton says by the time firefighters arrived, the fire was fully involved and flames were showing out of the windows.

Photo by RR Best

He adds there was a flashover — that’s when the building becomes filled with superheated gas, and a broken window lets in air and creates a burst of flames.

Crews made an exterior attack on the building. They were assisted by crews with the following fire departments: Sullivan, Arthur, Arcola, Cooks-Mills, Hammond, Lovington, and Humboldt.







Helton says the owner called the fire in when a remote smoke detector went off.

The chief says the cause is undetermined, but they suspect the fire started near the paint room in the back of the structure.

Crews cleared the scene by 6 a.m.

All photos by Sullivan Fire Department // R.R. Best Photography. Used with permission.