DOWNTOWN CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was injured after a fire broke out inside a restaurant Sunday morning.

Crews with the Champaign Fire Department responded around 10:30 a.m. to a reported fire at Kohinoor Indian Restaurant and Lounge. Firefighters say it was put out quickly.

A head chef did hurt his hand trying to contain the fire, the restaurant says in a Facebook post.

The restaurant posted this video saying they hope to re-open for dinner after an inspection.