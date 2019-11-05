Crew battled structure fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Kentucky.

The fire happened around 11:55 p.m. Monday, November 4.





While on the scene, crews were dispatched to a report of smoke in an apartment complex in the 3500 block of North Vermilion where the occupant was unable to vacate the residence due to medical conditions.

Burnt food was found on arrival.

Smoke was evacuated and units responded back to the original fire scene. A second alarm was called to provide additional units for assistance.