CRESCENT CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — An old high school building will be torn down, according to school district officials.

Crescent-Iroquois High School closed down in 2009. Students now go to high schools in surrounding towns.

The building used to have workers with the special education program within it. However, they were transferred to another building in Gilman around three years ago, officials said.

Last week, the board of education approved to demolish the building. However, a date for when that work will begin has not yet been announced.