Creator of ‘The Muppets’ comic strip visits Capitol City

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The creator of “The Muppets” daily comic strip is in Springfield this week to meet fans.

Illustrator and author Guy Gilchrist stopped by 217 Comics, Cards & Games.

Not only has he helped make characters for “The Muppets”, “Fraggle Rock” and “Looney Tunes”– he also worked on the “Nancy” comic strip for 22 years.

Thursday, he hosted a 2-hour workshop on the Art of Cartooning at the comic store. Gilchrist said he loves meeting fans. “The past couple of years, going out onto the Comic Con tours, and meeting all of you has just been precious and very, very joyful to me,” said Gilchrist. “And I missed you guys during the pandemic.”

Gilchrist will be back at 217 Comics Friday from 12-6 p.m.