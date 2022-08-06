CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) Grief is a part of life. A group of three women in Champaign are holding an event for people to find some peace.

At 25clock Brew at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a group of women familiar with grief are leading an event filled with poetry, prose, and bubbles.

The event is led by Heather Paul, a ritual artist, grief guide, and senior Jewish Educator and Student Rabbi at Illini Hillel.

Grief Coach and nurse Debra Joy Heart is reading out of her book, “Grandma D’s Bubbles.”

Heart said as a grief coach, she listens a lot, makes suggestions, encourages others, and helps to validate how people are feeling. “A lot of people are like, I should not be feeling like this it’s been 2 years.” she said.

So she encourages with bubbles. She said bubbles are a metaphor for life and loss, ” Breathing deeply with a slow and steady in and out helps to regulate parasympathetic nervous system which decreases anxiety, decreases fear.”

They will have kaleidoscopes to represent grief, “reminds us we may feel broken, but we have the opportunity to see the world in a different way.”

Heart said going out in nature can help a person grieving as it can reduce anger, fear, and decrease stress.

“People will be talking about their different losses…maybe they have never had a chance to have someone listen, or they need to say it out-loud again,” said Heart.

Today is the Jewish day of mourning, quite appropriate for their event said Heart.

The event is open to the public.