Cream of the Crop Contest winners announced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Central Illinois were named among the winners of this year’s ‘Cream of the Crop’ Photo Contest at the Illinois State Fair. The annual contest spotlights young photographers and their pictures of agriculture in Illinois.

‘A Day’s Work’ by Payton Uebchow

Payton Uebchow of Paxton took first place in the 8-10 category with her photo, ‘A Day’s Work.’

‘Sunset Harvest’ by Tanner Mickey

Tanner Mickey of Taylorville won first in the 15-18 bracket for the photo, ‘Sunset Harvest.’

The winning entries will be featured in the Treasurer’s Tent on the north side of the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.