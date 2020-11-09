Woman killed in head-on crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers said one person is dead and another is hurt after a head-on collision Monday morning on Old Route 54.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened just after 7 a.m. on Route 54, about a half-mile east of Farmingdale Road — that’s two miles east of Curran.

Springfield’s Steven Mars, 30, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet truck west on Route 54 when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a 2017 Nissan SUV heading east. His vehicle then crashed head-on into a 2017 Ford Fusion, also traveling east.

The Sangamon County coroner said the driver of the Ford Fusion, 38-year-old Annisa Bartletti, of Loami, died at the scene.

Mars was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

The Springfield man was cited for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and failure to wear a seat belt.

Kayla Turner, 29, of Loami, was driving the Nissan SUV that was sideswiped. She was not hurt during the crash.

Troopers continue their investigation into the fatal crash. They add Route 54 was closed for about 4 hours on Monday.

No further information was available Monday.