Man dead, another cited for DUI after head-on crash

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers responded to a fatal crash Thanksgiving evening on Route 121.

A press release from Illinois State Police says troopers responded to the reported collision around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Illinois Route 121 south of McDonald Road.

Clinton’s 50-year-old Richard Brown was driving a silver 2012 GMC north on Route 121 when his car crossed the center line, troopers say, and he hit a white 2011 Toyota head-on.

Both cars came to rest in the ditch. The driver of the Toyota, a 48-year-old man from Bethany, died in the crash, the release says.

His name was withheld from the release, pending notification to his next of kin.

Virginia Ripple, 33, also of Bethany, was a passenger in the Toyota, troopers say. She was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

State police say Brown was issued citations for improper lane usage and driving under the influence of alcohol.

No further information was available Friday morning.