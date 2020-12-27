Two killed after intoxicated driver crashes into Deuce’s Wild Saloon patio

OLNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) say two Olney women were killed Saturday night after a car crashed into the bar patio they were standing in.

A press release from ISP says it happened at 7:49 p.m. at Deuce’s Wild Saloon, 433 S. West St.

Troopers say 60-year-old Michael W. Mattox, of Dundas, was driving a black 2020 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on West North Avenue and was approaching South West Street.

The release says his Silverado ran off of the road at the northwest corner of the intersection. His vehicle then crashed into the outdoor patio of Deuce’s Wild Saloon, per the release.

ISP says two women who were standing on the patio were hit by the car. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland County Coroner’s office.

The release identified them as DeAnn C. Richardson, 48, and Judy L. Jourdan, 69. Both are from Olney.

Troopers say Mattox was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence, no valid driver’s license, and improper lane usage.

Michael Mattox booking photo. Published online by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office

The report says the crash left Mattox with minor injuries and he was treated at a hospital.

ISP, Olney Police, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the fatal crash.