Two dead, one hurt after car going wrong way crashes on U.S. Route 45

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) said an Urbana man and a Rantoul woman are both dead after a head-on crash Wednesday north of Thomasboro.

A press release from ISP says it happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Route 45, one-half mile south of 2700 North County Road. That’s about a mile and a half north of Thomasboro.

A 67-year-old man from Urbana was driving a tan 2012 Buick south in the northbound lanes of Route 45. A 28-year-old Rantoul woman was driving a silver 2009 Kia north in the northbound lanes.

Police said the Buick crashed head-on into the Kia.

Trevvaire Johnson, a 29-year-old Champaign man, was a passenger in the Kia. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of both cars were pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

ISP says the roadway way closed until just before 2 a.m. Thursday. Charges are pending their investigation.

The names of both drivers have been withheld pending notification to their next of kin.

In an early morning press release, Coroner Duane Northrup said an autopsy will be performed on the Urbana man, but not on the Rantoul woman.

The Coroner’s office and State Police continue their investigation into this crash.