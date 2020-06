SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) reported Monday afternoon a semi-truck has crashed on I-55 near Divernon.

They said the left lane of northbound I-55 will be closed to recover the truck and its trailer, which overturned during the incident.

Drivers may encounter traffic on northbound I-55 at exit 82.

ISP urged drivers to take an alternative route and to exercise caution in the area while crews work to reopen the interstate.