Police warn about icy roads

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–There was more than enough snow to build a field of snowmen.

Maybe too much for some driving out on the road. Even as recently as 6:00 p.m. on Sunday night, state troopers were warning people about road conditions. Throughout the day they’ve dealt with heavy winds and drifting snow.

Over the weekend on I-57, slippery roads made traveling dangerous. In Iroquois County alone, State Police responded to fourteen crashes on I-57 in the last 24 hours.

Driving through heavy snowfall is not easy — they’re advising people out on the road to drive well below the speed limit, and also to be easy on both the brakes and the gas pump.

Police said the easiest way to lose control is by panicking, and just taking it slow, no matter how long that is, is always the safest bet.

“Usually their first reaction is to immediately slam on the brake… But we tell people to allow yourself some extra room,” assistant deputy chief of State Police District in Ashkum, Mindy Carroll said.

If you get into a crash and need to pull over, police advise asking you to stay in the car and stay warm until help arrives. There’s a chance if you slipped at a certain spot, another driver might too.

Police said it’s best to let them inspect your car for any damages.

And most importantly, if you haven’t hit the road yet, don’t. At least until roads are clear to drive normally on again