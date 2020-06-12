Police release further details on I-57 crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement officials have released more details about one of several crashes Thursday on I-57 that claimed the lives of three people.

A press release from the Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 office stated at 3:11 p.m. Thursday, a blue 2016 Freightliner semi-truck was traveling southbound on I-57 south of Mattoon when it crossed the median and hit a 2021 Peterbilt semi-truck heading northbound. The blue Freightliner then overturned and struck black 2011 Dodge van, also going northbound.

After colliding with the van, the blue semi-truck hit a 2019 Ford truck and came to rest in the northbound lane.

ISP identified the driver of the blue Freightliner as 53-year-old Jonathan S. Turner, of Water Valley, Minn. Turner was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. He was also issued a citation for improper lane usage.

Christina Wiltz Credeur, 44, of Breaux Bridge, LA, was driving the 2019 Ford truck, and was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Mathew Credeur, 47, of Breaux Bridge, LA, was identified as the driver of the Peterbilt semi-truck. He was not injured.

The driver of the Dodge van was listed as James E. Winn, 45, of Mattoon. He was also not injured.

ISP stated the northbound lane of I-57 was reopened at 9:33 p.m. Thursday, after the crash investigation and scene cleanup was finished.

That incident was followed by another crash at 3:37 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lane of I-57. A car failed to stop when approaching backed-up traffic. A total of two semi-trucks and four cars were involved in that accident.

The Coles County Coroner’s office confirmed Friday three people have died since the two incidents took place.

Andrzej Poprawa, of Florida, was one of those three. Poprawa’s daughter said he was a kind man that was willing to do anything for his family.