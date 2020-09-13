Police investigating deadly crash on I-74

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in DeWitt County say one person died Sunday morning after a car crashed off I-74 near Farmer City.

A press release from DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice said his office and Illinois State Police are investigating the crash, which happened around 11 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-74 about one mile east of the Illinois Route 54 exit in Farmer City.

Rice said a single car ran off of the road and came to rest in a bean field. He added the sole-person inside the car was pronounced deceased at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the scene of the crash. An autopsy is set for Monday.

The person’s name has been withheld pending notification to their family.