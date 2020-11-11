One dead in single-car crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 87-year-old Williamsville man died in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers with Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. They say a gray 2019 Chevrolet Equinox was heading south on Old Route 66 when it ran off of the road to the right about a quarter-mile north of 600th Street.

The driver of the car then over-corrected, crossed over both lanes, and left the left side of the road. The man’s car then went into the ditch, hit an embankment, and flipped over several times.

The driver was thrown from his vehicle. He died at the scene.

The Logan County Coroner has withheld his name pending notification to his family. Troopers say the road was closed for about 3.5 hours for their crash investigation.

ISP continues to investigate the crash. No further information was available.