One dead in semi-truck crash on I-57

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State law enforcement officials say a 66-year-old driver from Brownstown who died Sunday may have suffered a medical emergency before his semi-truck crashed on I-57.

A press release from Illinois State Police (ISP) said Richard Dreher was driving a brown 2007 Peterbilt semi-truck at 1:31 p.m. Sunday near the I-70 interchange on southbound I-57 when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a construction sign.

The truck then swerved across all three southbound lanes and left the right side of the road. It stopped upright in the ditch.

Dreher was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced deceased.

The release said he may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

ISP continues their investigation of the incident. No further information was available Sunday.