Motorcyclist hurt in crash on I-57

MARION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State law enforcement officials say a 25-year-old man from Flora is expected to survive his injuries after his motorcycle crashed in rural Marion County.

A press release from Illinois State Police said William Pennington was heading northbound on I-57, north of Salem when the crash happened.

The motorcyclist told police he was trying to pass a car when his front tire and handlebars started shaking, and he lost control. He veered to the left of the roadway, entered the median, and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Pennington was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and was later flown a regional medical center in Springfield for further treatment.