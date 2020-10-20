Man dead after crashing into stopped semi-truck

Crashes
Posted: / Updated:
Illinois State Police

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers with Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a crash Monday that claimed the life of one.

A press release from ISP says it happened just after 3 p.m. Monda just west of I-155 on U.S. Route 136, near Emden.

A 46-year-old Green Valley man was driving a gray 2013 Volkswagen Jetta east on Route 136. Kirk G. Chapman, 47, of Collinsville, was the driver of a black 1992 Mack semi-truck that was stopped in a construction zone.

Troopers say the Jetta failed to stop and crashed into the back of the semi-truck’s trailer.

The 46-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Logan County Coroner.

No further information was available Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story