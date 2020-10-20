Man dead after crashing into stopped semi-truck

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers with Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a crash Monday that claimed the life of one.

A press release from ISP says it happened just after 3 p.m. Monda just west of I-155 on U.S. Route 136, near Emden.

A 46-year-old Green Valley man was driving a gray 2013 Volkswagen Jetta east on Route 136. Kirk G. Chapman, 47, of Collinsville, was the driver of a black 1992 Mack semi-truck that was stopped in a construction zone.

Troopers say the Jetta failed to stop and crashed into the back of the semi-truck’s trailer.

The 46-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Logan County Coroner.

No further information was available Tuesday.