ISP: Two hurt after truck towing RV trailer crashes on I-57

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) said two Michigan residents were hurt Monday morning after their truck lost control and crashed on I-57.

In a press release, ISP stated a 2011 beige Ford truck was heading northbound when it crashed at 11:40 a.m. Monday on I-57 near milepost 157 in Effingham County.

Police said an RV-trailer being towed by the truck had a mechanical issue and the driver, 49-year-old Jonathon Hallberg, of Kalamazoo, Mich., lost control of his vehicle.

The truck left the right side of the roadway, struck a guard rail, and overturned in the right-hand lane. The driver and one passenger, 46-year-old, Christina Hallberg, also from Kalamazoo, were both taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The left lane of northbound I-57 remained opened after the crash. ISP said both northbound lanes were open by 1:30 p.m. Monday.