ISP: Crash reported after traffic backup on I-57

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say southbound traffic on I-57 is being diverted at the Olympian Drive exit.

They add northbound I-57 is reduced to single lane of travel, and is also causing backups.

Troopers said backups will continue and they ask drivers to take an alternative route.

The work is expected to be finished within one to three hours.

ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say nightly road work on southbound I-57 was not completed by 7 a.m. Thursday, and traffic is being diverted at the Market Street exit.

The closure is expected to last from two to four hours.

Illinois State Police say it has already caused a significant backup, with one traffic crash.

Troopers ask that you take an alternative route.