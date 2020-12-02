I-74 closure planned for recovery of crashed semi-truck

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police says at 10 a.m., it will start diverting traffic off of westbound I-74 at the Ogden exit.

Troopers say a semi-truck crashed off of the interstate around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday near St. Joseph. They say the driver was not hurt by the crash.

The roadway was closed for about three hours for debris clean up.

The traffic diversion, which will start at 10 a.m., is expected to last about 15-20 minutes.

The detour will be routed south from I-74 to U.S. Route 150. Drivers can get back on west I-74 at the St. Joseph entrance ramp.

Troopers are advising drivers to take an alternative route, as traffic backups could occur.