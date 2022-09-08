CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Central Illinois interstates were closed after authorities report on serious crashes affecting travel on Thursday morning.

The first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on I-70 east of Casey.

Illinois State Police tell WCIA that a vehicle rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle which was parked on the side of the interstate.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the CMV was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, eastbound traffic was diverted off of I-70 at IL-49 (exit 129) at Casey for several hours.

Illinois State Police report the roadway was opened at 7:15 a.m. to all traffic.

Another crash this morning will affect drivers heading north from Central Illinois to Chicago.

Illinois State Police in Ashkum report a serious crash has occurred on I-57 near Kankakee.

That crash has closed the northbound lanes on the east side of town.

Northbound drivers are being detoured off at exit 308 (US-52) into town. Southbound traffic remains open.

No additional information about either crash was made available by authorities as they continue to investigate the scene.

Editors note: this article was updated to reflect new information provided by State Police.