CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are responding to numerous crashes in central Illinois and some of them have led to road closures.

In Champaign County, I-57 south is closed because of commercial motor vehicle crashes at milepost 243. They are expecting that closure to last for multiple hours.

In Urbana, traffic is being diverted off of I-74 eastbound at University Avenue. That change is because of multiple crashes, according to troopers.

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid these areas.