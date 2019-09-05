Crash was close call for construction crews

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews have been working on the Bradley Avenue bridge project for months, but it only took seconds for a driver to put lives in danger.

No one was killed when a driver blew past barricades and plummeted down the unfinished bridge in Champaign onto I-57.

However, as a construction manager told us, it was a very close call, and could have easily ended differently.

We learned Wednesday the driver was given a ticket for not obeying a traffic control device.

No one was in her path when it happened, because some crew members were pulled off for lunch break. One worker who would have been in her path went to the restroom just before it happened.

The goal is for this new bridge to be safer than the one before, but in the meantime…

“We go above and beyond the best that we can always to protect our guys and the public,” Todd Baker, Champaign Area Manager for Stark Excavating told us. “The public just doesn’t think it applies to them at certain times.”

Then, a driver came barreling past the barricades, and didn’t stop until her car hit the concrete wall on the shoulder of I-57.

“We had a guy working on the side of the road and he tried to get the car to stop. They just weren’t paying any attention to him and blew right past him like he wasn’t even there,” said Baker.

Baker said there were no skid marks on the bridge to indicate the woman put her brakes on before she crashed.

“Could have been a lot worse. If the crew had been working on that slope wall at the time like they’d been doing all morning…there would have been a couple of guys that lost their lives.” Todd Baker, Stark Excavating

The crash was captured on a dash camera…a device Chuck Grigsby (who lives nearby) said he just got.

“There’s a lot of crazy drivers these days, so it’s nice to have that backup in case something does happen,” said Grigsby.

Grigsby told us, though, he’s glad the dash camera footage that shows the crash isn’t his.

As for Baker, he says before this, they never had issues with drivers blowing past the barricades. He hopes his crews’ safety won’t be put in jeopardy again.

“Keep in mind it could be your daughter or your son out there working,” said Baker.

In the end, they want to finish the project that will make the road safer for everyone.

The driver and her two passengers were taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions at this time.

Police are still investigating how and why this crash happened.