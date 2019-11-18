Crash victims remembered

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Some schools across Central Illinois are wearing red Monday to show support for two Vandalia High School girls who died in a crash Saturday.

This happened on Illinois 185 near Coffeen. A truck crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a car head-on. The teenager driving the truck was seriously hurt. All four passengers in the car were pronounced dead on the scene. They were 72-year-old Jakolyn Protz, 73-year-old William Protz, both from Sullivan–and two 14-year-old girls from Vandalia.

People in the community say the elderly couple were the grandparents of one of the teenagers, Jenna Protz. The other teen in the car was Jenna’s best friend. Dozens gathered at Vandalia High School gym to honor and pray for all of the victims. There was also a small gathering at the Sullivan courthouse to honor the Protz family.