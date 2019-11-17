Crash leaves 4 dead, 1 injured

News
Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash Generic Box

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a head-on crash that left four people dead.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 185 near East 14th Road at approximately 6:21 p.m. on November 16.

Police say a Toyota, carrying Jackolyn Protz, 72, William Protz, 73, and two 14-year-old juvenile females, was traveling eastbound and a Ford, driven by a 17 -year-old juvenile male, was traveling west bound.

The Ford crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the Toyota head-on.

All four occupants of the Toyota were pronounced deceased on scene by the Montgomery County Coroner.

The driver of the Ford suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local trauma center by ARCH Helicopter.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.