Crash leaves 4 dead, 1 injured

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a head-on crash that left four people dead.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 185 near East 14th Road at approximately 6:21 p.m. on November 16.

Police say a Toyota, carrying Jackolyn Protz, 72, William Protz, 73, and two 14-year-old juvenile females, was traveling eastbound and a Ford, driven by a 17 -year-old juvenile male, was traveling west bound.

The Ford crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the Toyota head-on.

All four occupants of the Toyota were pronounced deceased on scene by the Montgomery County Coroner.

The driver of the Ford suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local trauma center by ARCH Helicopter.

No further information is available at this time.