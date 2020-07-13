Crash knocks down power lines and blocks roadway

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State police say all lanes of U.S. 136 are now open but are asking drivers to use caution at the scene of the crash.

Police say traffic is flowing slower than normal because workers are still at the scene.

— ORIGINAL STORY —

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State police are on the scene of a crash with power lines down.

It happened on U.S. 136 just east of interstate 155 near Union Road.

Police say the road is completely blocked due to power lines and crash debris.

Please stay away from this area.