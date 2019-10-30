U.S. 40 open after crash

Updated: 11:54 a.m., Wednesday, 10/30/19

EEFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation say that the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Altamont and Effingham have reopened.

Crews will begin removing the temporary barrier wall in the eastbound lanes October 31.

Original: 10:02 a.m., Wednesday, 10/30/19

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say there is a temporary road closure of U.S. 40 west at county road 1000 east.

Closure is expected to extend until around noon.

Please use an alternative route.