An ambulance rushes to the scene of an accident – stock photo (Getty Images)

PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning.

State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo.

Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene.

Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove are being detoured at 500 N road at IL 130, while southbound drivers from Philo are being detoured at 600 N road at IL 130.

Several fire and rescue units have responded to the scene.

We’re learning to work more about the cause of the crash and how long the road will remain closed.

State Police ask drivers to seek an alternative route.