Crash claims five lives on Saturday

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Fayette County Coroner says five people died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision east of Brownstown.

Coroner David Harris says all occupants of both vehicles involved in the wreck were pronounced dead at the scene. They were idetified by him as:

Lloyd Rowe, 50, of Brownstown.

Hailey Funneman, 22, of Wheeler.

Coleton Price, 24, of Shumway.

James Bowlin Jr., 43, of Effingham.

Jeana Kollman, 45, of Effingham.

Harris says an autopsy for both drivers is scheduled for Monday. No further information was immediately available.