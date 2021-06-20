Crash claims five lives on Saturday

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Fayette County Coroner says five people died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision east of Brownstown.
Coroner David Harris says all occupants of both vehicles involved in the wreck were pronounced dead at the scene. They were idetified by him as:
- Lloyd Rowe, 50, of Brownstown.
- Hailey Funneman, 22, of Wheeler.
- Coleton Price, 24, of Shumway.
- James Bowlin Jr., 43, of Effingham.
- Jeana Kollman, 45, of Effingham.
Harris says an autopsy for both drivers is scheduled for Monday. No further information was immediately available.