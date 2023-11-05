SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Craft League of Champaign-Urbana wrapped up their 40th Annual Art Fair on Sunday.

The event brought in vendors from all over the Midwest, showcasing the best of their work in Savoy. Everything from clothing to custom book covers were available. A few of the artists said it’s a chance for them to meet more people who appreciate their work. It’s also an opportunity to learn ideas themselves, gaining inspiration from others.

“It has a big following, a big turnout, and there’s just so many beautiful things here,” said Debbi Wiles from Mattoon.

“There’s a lot of multigenerational mentoring that always happens, whether people are shopping or not,” said Kim Caisse, who traveled to the event from Missouri. “For me, that’s the whole point, and that’s what makes it worth it.”

Some said they will be returning to the area for different art shows throughout the season. If you missed this weekend’s show, there are other upcoming events the Craft League sponsors.