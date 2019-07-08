Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign/Urbana
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Capitol News
National News
Your Local Election HQ
The Morning Show
Agriculture News
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Craft days for community
Top Stories
Church rebuilds after fire
Top Stories
Animals at the library
“Live Like Jay” concert raises money for Shriners
Treating kennel cough
Researchers win Presidential Early Career Award
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet
Weather Wall
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Adam Miller grinding in Peoria before senior year of high school
Top Stories
Kuhl working to improve on late season push
Top Stories
Hill has eyes on MLB Draft
Bosmans-Verdonk adds versatility to Illini
Jermaine Hamlin delays college choice, choosing prep school instead
Danville Dans climbing national rankings
Community
ciLiving
Calendar
Our Town 2019
Best of the Class 2019
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Keep Local WCIA and WCIX
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
A Night of Divas Sweepstakes
Contest – Out of the Rain
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Birthday Smiles
Current Online Contests and Sweepstakes
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Search
Search
Search
Craft days for community
News
Museum hopes to attract new visitors
Posted:
Jul 7, 2019 / 08:41 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 7, 2019 / 08:41 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Don’t Miss Auto Racing Challenge 2019
Don’t Miss Morning Mug Club
Don’t Miss Weather Pix
Don’t Miss Stay Connected
Don’t Miss Viewers Club
WCIA 3’s From The Vault
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER
Fill out my
online form
.