CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s Illinois Craft Beer Week.

There are hundreds of events across the state. Champaign’s Blind Pig Brewery celebrates the event with a deal on customer favorites. General manager Benjamin Hart said it’s about bringing people together.

“It really grows people together, is what my thought is,” Hart said. “But what we do as a brewery and for the next week, we’re here to serve our amazing beer at a discounted price. And let people know that there’s a better option than what they have at the major companies.”

The event continues until May 26. Those interested can check the list of events.