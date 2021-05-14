Warrant issued for shooting suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County State’s Attorney has obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect of a shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

Police say the victim was in a vehicle and was approached by Desmond Godbolt, a 23-year-old male from Champaign. The victim, 33, is eight months pregnant. A domestic argument followed, and Godbolt hit the victim in the head with a firearm, and then shot her in the upper body.

The victim tried to drive herself to the hospital with another family member, however, on the way there, the vehicle was involved in a crash near the area of Fourth Street and Springfield Ave.

Godbolt is being charged with the offenses of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Aggravated Battery to a Pregnant Person. The bond on the warrant was set at $750,000.

Godbolt is described as a black male, 5’9” in height, approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the police at 217-351-4545.