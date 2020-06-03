CPD investigating late Tuesday shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating a shooting that was reported late Tuesday evening.

Police say the incident happened in the 300 block of West Bradley Avenue around 10:47 p.m.

According to a release, the scene officers saw once they arrived to the area was “consistent with gunfire.”

Officers later learned that around 10:53 p.m., a 39-year-old had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper left arm; a second victim — this time a 33-year-old male — also arrived at the hospital with a “significant laceration” in his face, which came from being struck in the face with a gun.

CPD is currently processing information and evidence and is actively working to identify the circumstances leading up to the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to contact the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.