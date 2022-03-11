CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Several people gathered at Cafe Kopi for coffee and conversation.

Conversation with Champaign Police officers. CPD hosted coffee with a cop, a national event meant to “Build Relationships. One cup at a time.”

As the police department continues to struggle with staffing, they said it’s important to be face-to-face with people in the community.

CPD Interim Police Chief Thomas Petrilli said they haven’t been able to host an event like this since the pandemic started.

“It has reignited the ability to sit down and just have candid conversations with really no agenda behind it,” he said.

The department said they have a plan to host more events like this one, more often.